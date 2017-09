(WJBF) – The $700 billion Defense Bill that recently passed in the Senate includes funding to keep the SRS Mox Facility afloat through 2018.

MOX stands for Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility.

Its aim is to convert weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors.

The project is billions over budget and years behind schedule.

The bill gives it $340 million for the next fiscal year.

The house and senate are voting on a final version of the bill Monday, Sept. 25.