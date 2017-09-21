Commission jump starts budget season

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Finance Committee Chairman Sean Frantom didn’t want to wait till the last minute to get next year’s budget battles started

“We definitely have obstacles to climb lots of needs I think I just wanted to have a good framework for the commission to have an opportunity to give feedback before the budgets are submitted,” said Frantom.

One of those obstacles is a request from the Sheriff’s Office for pay raises for deputies, expected to weigh in at more than two and a half million dollars.

“That’s one of the discussions we go to have why I wanted to have this so early,” said Frantom.

But it’s not just deputies looking at raises next year Commissioners also approved a compensation study for the city workforce, it’s almost finished and is expected to say employees’ wages are too low and need to go up.

“If we can have a funding source to do that I don’t have a problem with it I think the people who work for Richmond County should be compensated for the good job that they do,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“We got a lot of employees making 20 thousand 21 thousand you have to focus on them as well them are the people out there with the shovels that’s actually doing the grunt work,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“The question is where do we get the money,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

“Do you raise taxes?”

“Do you raise taxes I don’t know I’m going to listen to a recommendation from the Administrator,” said Fennoy.

How about a tax increase is that going to be recommended?”

At this point I really can’t say George I don’t have enough information as I alluded to at the beginning of the meeting,” said City Administrator Janice Jackson.

As for the compensation study Administrator Jackson said it’s likely its recommendations for salary hikes would need to be phased in over two or three years Jackson says the official budget recommendations will go to Commissioners October 17th.