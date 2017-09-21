Convention Bureau not yet on board Regency Mall site for JBA

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s top tourist organization is not set on the location for a new James Brown Arena.

Last month the Coliseum Authority surprised many by approving building the new arena at on the site of the old Regency Mall.

The Authority had voted earlier it had wanted the arena to stay in the downtown area.

We asked officials with the convention and visitors bureau if they are ready to endorse the Regency Mall location.

“Not right now we’re looking at there a lot to be determined we want to see a whole package what’s the funding stream anticipated economic benefits the locations and how things compare so a lot of information yet to come where we can make a solid decision on it,” said Conventions and Visitors Bureau CEO Barry White.

This month the owners of he mall released a statement supporting relocation the JBA to the Regency site