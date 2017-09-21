Cross Creek’s Lisa White coaches final regular season game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cross Creek head softball coach Lisa White coached her final regular season game on Thursday night.

White, who has been Cross Creek’s head coach since the school opened its doors in 1999, has spent 30 years as a coach and teacher in Richmond County. She plans to retire following the school year.

Several alumni were in attendance to honor White following the game.

“It’s a great feeling seeing all the alumni come back and show their support and for us to have a game where we could relax a little bit and enjoy,” White said. “I don’t want to take anything away from my seniors because this is senior night for them, but I’m proud of my team and of the girls who came back to watch and support us.”

The Razorbacks (13-5, 7-3) rolled past Baldwin (5-10, 3-7) 18-2 in 3 innings.

Cross Creek begins region play against ARC on Wednesday night.