Historic Restoration Expert estimates relocation or removal of Meriwether monument could cost taxpayers $30K

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – In a first for North Augusta, a local resident called on city leaders to denounce the Thomas Meriwether monument.

Meriwether was the only white killed during the Hamburg Massacre, the other 7 victims were African-American.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke with a historic restoration expert to find out what is the cost of removing or relocating a monument.

Before a World War I monument was placed at the Wade Hampton Veteran Park, it stood near the Thomas Meriwether marker.

North Augusta City Administrator Todd Glover says it made sense to relocate the monument to the park with the other war memorials.

“What was the process you have to go through to get that moved?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Because of the Heritage Act we had to actually request from the South Carolina legislature, so we worked through Representative Bill Hixon and through the legislative approval process to have it moved.” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Glover says getting the okay from lawmakers didn’t take long and moving the granite marker was fairly inexpensive.

“We did it with city forces,” he said. “It was not a huge monument. We may have rented a crane or something like that, I don’t recall, but I don’t remember it being much more than just our city force out there.”

However, moving any monument is going to cost taxpayers money and because of the size of the Meriwether monument, if the city has to relocate or remove it, it’s not going to be cheap.

“The dismantling it and reinstalling it… you’re looking at several days with heavy equipment, cranes and manpower,” said Midwest Maintenance Project Manager John Shellenberg. “Roughly in the $20,000 dollar to $30,000 dollar range.”

Shellenberg gave NewsChannel 6 a rough estimate.

Still, he says there’s a lot that goes into determining the price tag.

“For one how far the location, how far the travel we would have to go with it.” Shellenberg said. “If it’s going to be a local travel obviously the shipping would be a lot cheaper, but just the removal of it takes a lot of equipment, because of obviously the weight behind it. The construction, the way it was put together and being what you’re dealing with, you take a lot of special time and care.”

City leaders are still waiting to hear from the state about if the Meriwether monument is protected under the Heritage Act.

For now the mayor is forming a committee to best decide the future of the historic marker.

