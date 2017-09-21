One in custody and four fled the scene during a home invasion in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There was a home invasion on the 3800 Block of Creighton Place in Augusta, Ga early Thursday morning.

According to Richmond County dispatchers, the call came in at 12:18 a.m. and started with a home invasion.

Four suspects then fled the scene and one was taken into custody.

Dispatch says they are not aware of what happened with the other three suspects, and we are unclear on if the search is ongoing.

Officers are no longer at the initial scene and you can count on 6 for having more information on the story as it comes in.