Identity fraud growing in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A growing number of people are seeing identity fraud and reporting it locally. The financial crimes are also happening nationally. But we know locally, more people are alerting law enforcement because their identity was stolen or someone made themselves available for a few credit card swipes.

When an Evans woman took a look at her husband’s bank statement, she discovered $1400 they never spent.

“Negative $900, plus I had about $500 in there,” said Pati Pennington, of Evans. “It’s a locally owned restaurant and they took his card. He said she was gone a little bit longer than normal. Come to find out she wrote down his card [number] and went shopping online.”

Pennington is part of a growing problem across the country and where she lives in Columbia County. Recently, 143 million Americans learned of an Equifax breach compromising personal data. An investigator in the Financial Crimes Unit at the sheriff’s office said he’s been in that role five years and seen an increase in identity fraud.

“The biggest forms we see involve the use of credit card numbers, debit card numbers. It also includes the use of social security numbers,” Investigator Marc Cappa of the Financial Crimes Unit explained.

But Cappa told us using credit or debit cards puts people in a vulnerable position more than any other fraud case.

“We can typically track the use of a credit card at a store and obtain the video surveillance. If it is the type of case where someone’s social security number was used to open a credit card account online, we would track the IP address,” Cappa said.

Peter Staadt, of Evans, told us he is taking preventative measures.

“I use multiple passwords. I change my passwords frequently, and I also use LifeLock,” he said.

Staadt works in Information Technology and knows to keep his information secure. He said he even cuts down on web browsing.

“Another thing I do when I’m on my computer, I don’t log in to pay bills or use my credit cards with an administrator account. I log in with an account that has no privileges so if somebody wanted to do something or hack, they wouldn’t get very far,” he said.

Investigator Cappa added there is more protection with chip readers. He said the magnetic strip found on a credit card retains your number. The chip reader does not. And criminals, financial crimes like are a felony punishable for a year in prison.