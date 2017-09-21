Man suspected in Twin Peaks fire indicted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspect in a fire at Twin Peaks restaurant over the summer is facing 20 counts of aggravated assault.

Police say Roland Croyle, who was a former Twin Peaks employee, drove his SUV into the building, then ignited kerosene cans back in June.

Fortunately nobody was hurt.

This week, a Richmond County grand jury returned a 24 count indictment against Croyle.

Along with the aggravated assault charges, he’s charged with 2 counts of first degree arson and one count of criminal damage to property.

No trial date has been set.