New online grocery delivery service launches in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A new online grocery delivery service is making it easier for customers to shop for groceries without leaving home. Instacart has announced it will be expanding into the CSRA on Thursday servicing homes in Aiken, North Augusta, Martinez and Evans. The company has partnered with several grocery store chains including Costco, Publix, and CVS. In order to access the service customers will need to visit their website and sign up for a free account. Once the account is created customers can select the store of their choice and add items to their virtual shopping cart.

Instacart employee Gaurav Maken, says he enjoys shopping for others that are in need.

“I’ve often encountered customers who are older that cant make it to the grocery store. I help Customers that don’t have a car and folks who are coming back from a long day of work and otherwise would have ordered take out food that’s not as healthy. It’s really nice to see people pick healthy produce and ingredients for their meals even if its a Friday night,” Maken says.

Once a customers order is complete they can select a delivery time that works best for their schedule. The Cost for InstaCart is $14.99 per month or $149 per year. For orders over $35 there is a $5.99 delivery Fee. As part of the launch

Instacart is offering a free one-year trial of its express memberships which allows unlimited, free one hour delivery on orders of $35 or more.