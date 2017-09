SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina state law enforcement is investigating the cause of a fire at the Barnwell County Airport.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the north hangar of the airport.

The Fire Chief in Barnwell County says five planes were damaged, and will likely be considered totaled.

He says he believes the hangar itself is also a total loss.

Two planes were able to be saved with no damage at all.

Nobody was injured in that fire.