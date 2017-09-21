S.C.’s State Treasurer’s Office to hold a contest for Future Scholar Holler

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Whether you’re rooting for Clemson or Carolina, your school pride could pay off big time.

South Carolina’s State Treasurer’s Office is holding a contest called Future Scholar Holler.

Any Clemson or South Carolina student who posts a picture of their child showing off their school spirit will be entered to win four tickets to a game.

They will also get $529 for a future scholar fund.

The contest runs through October 12 th, so be sure to include the hashtag “Future Scholar Holler” on your picture when you post it.

