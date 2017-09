AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after a chase across state lines.

Mark Harmon was taken into custody Thursday morning at 1 a.m. at the Circle K on Bettis Academy Road.

Harmon was also found to be in possession of Meth when he was arrested.

He’s currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center on hold for outstanding charges in Columbia County.