SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The body of a missing boater in South Carolina who had been missing since July has been found.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the body found in Lake Hartwell has been identified as Kip Burrell.

He and his wife were thrown from their boat during a storm.

Another boat passing by was able to help the woman, but Kip was not found.

A private dive team from Wisconsin discovered the body yesterday in the northern part of the search area.