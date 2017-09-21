Warren County manhunt suspect no longer believed to be in area

Related Coverage Manhunt for two suspects, one armed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two armed robbery suspects who were the subject of a manhunt this week in Warren County are no longer believed to be in the area.

One of those suspects is identified as Shymel Drinks.

He’s currently out of jail on bond for several charges.

The other suspect has not been identified but is believed to be a juvenile around age 16

Georgia State Patrol says the car the two were in was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour in McDuffie County.

When a trooper tried to pull the car over, the suspects lead police on a chase.

They were eventually stopped using a pit maneuver, but three suspects ran.

One of them was arrested.

Investigators believe Drinks and the other suspect left the area in a red Mustang and could be in the Atlanta area.