Warren County manhunt suspect no longer believed to be in area

By Published:

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two armed robbery suspects who were the subject of a manhunt this week in Warren County are no longer believed to be in the area.

One of those suspects is identified as Shymel Drinks.

He’s currently out of jail on bond for several charges.

The other suspect has not been identified but is believed to be a juvenile around age 16

Suspect, Shymel Drinks, is believed to have stolen a car and sent officers on a high speed chase. He is out of bond for charges of armed robbery in Aiken County, SC and Richmond County, GA. *Photo credit: Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia State Patrol says the car the two were in was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour in McDuffie County.

When a trooper tried to pull the car over, the suspects lead police on a chase.

They were eventually stopped using a pit maneuver, but three suspects ran.

One of them was arrested.

Investigators believe Drinks and the other suspect left the area in a red Mustang and could be in the Atlanta area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s