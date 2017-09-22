Augusta Vascular Center joins us for Awareness with Ana

By Published:

Augusta Vascular Center joins us for Awareness with Ana in this segment of The Dish.

More about Augusta Vascular Center:
630 13th Street
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 724-2500
http://augustavascularcenter.com/

Augusta Vascular Center is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Augusta Vascular has nine vascular specialists. With more than 40 years of combined experience in interventional radiology and 20 years of experience in vascular surgery, it is clear that the procedures offered by this convergence of radiology and surgical specialties results in unparalleled service, the highest quality of care and state of the art treatment.

