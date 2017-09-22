Changes not to come to Waynesboro Police Department anytime soon

Related Coverage Changes to law enforcement in Waynesboro, Burke County up for vote soon

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan that would have the Burke County Sheriff’s Office take over some of the duties of the Waynesboro Police Department will NOT be voted on anytime soon.

At a public hearing about the plan Thursday night, members of the public safety committee asked Mayor Greg Carswell not to ask for a vote on the issue.

Carswell’s plan would contract the sheriff’s office to take over things like patrols and some investigations in the city.

Carswell tells NewsChannel 6 the main sticking point is what would happen to the retirement funds of police department employees.

The plan is still scheduled to be discussed at the next city council meeting in October.