Human Trafficking Task Force unveils new website to connect victims and anti-trafficking advocates in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina is preventing and prosecuting human trafficking crimes, while protecting victims.

South Carolina created a task force to focus on human trafficking.

Through a survey the task force found that there’s a gap between linking survivors to services available to them.

Through the launch of a new website, the committee is hopeful to eliminate that problem.

On Friday, the unveiling of the new website marked a monumental day for the victims of human trafficking in the state of South Carolina.

It’s a central place for them to connect with law enforcement officers, attorneys, social services, or simply learn about the laws that are in place to protect them.

It also serves another purpose for the task force – professional development.

“It’ll be a central hub for all of those actively engaging in anti-human trafficking efforts throughout the state,” said South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Coordinator Kathryn Moorehead. “It’ll be a means of communicating and collaborating.”

The website makes reporting trafficking and tracking cases much simpler, because it’ll all be in one place.

Moorehead says in addition to online tool, the task force received an $85,000 dollar grant, which will go to raise awareness through public service announcements and billboards.

“How do you plan to use that website and those grants to get that information to the people who need it?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“So we believe in preventative education, so informing the community, teaching people about this issue.” Moorehead said. “We would like to prevent children and adults from being victimized by traffickers.”

The Task Force says its next project will be focusing on labor trafficking that targets undocumented immigrants in the state.