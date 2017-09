WASHINGTON CO. Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping finding a wanted man.

Officials say Floyd Croy is wanted after an alleged abduction.

Deputies say on Wednesday, they responded to News Bridge Road about a possible abduction.

The victim was found safe but the suspect remains at large.

Croy is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and additional charges are pending.