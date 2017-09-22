McCormick partying like its 9-22-17

McCormick, Sc (WJBF)Is historic McCormick about to become history?

“I did hear about that,” said Monique Tolbert.

They’re saying our time is up, the world is going to stop; I wonder where they got that.

OK the seas have boiled, and the winds howled, I think they’re still cleaning up in Augusta. And a few weeks ago the earth erupted trembled right here in Augusta and maybe you heard about the time right in the middle of the day and the sun went totally dark, so maybe there have been some signs.

“It’s very disconcerting,” said Shaaron Kohl,

“It bothers you a little bit?

“It does it does,” said Shaaron/

“Do you think the world is going to end tomorrow?’

“No I do not,” she said.

Remember a long time ago Prince sang that the world was coming to an end and you should party like its 1999 so hey McCormick how are you going to party like it’s 9-22-1917

“Maybe I would bungee jump,” said Shaaron.

“Something dangerous.”

“I’m doing what I’m doing right now and having a coke float, which is most unusual for me,” said our friend Rich Rogers.

“So you’re already partying like its 1999?”

“This is the best that I party this is the best I can do,” said Rich.

Oh I would eat me some ribs and banana pudding I love banana pudding,” said Michael Tolbert.

“Pizza lots and, lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of pizza.”

“You wouldn’t say like the heck with the diet?’

“Oh I say that anyway,” said Rachel Hale.

Well pretty sure our time isn’t up yet any way too bad we still got to pay the bills Out there somewhere McCormick George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.