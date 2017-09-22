S.C. Attorney General joins 7 other states to help enforce federal immigration laws

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 7 other states in supporting the right of individual states to prohibit sanctuary cities within their borders.

The attorney general’s office says this would help enforce federal immigration laws and give law enforcement the tools needed to identify drug offenders who enter the country illegally.

The legal brief was filed along with attorney general in West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s