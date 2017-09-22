S.C. Attorney General joins 7 other states to help enforce federal immigration laws

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 7 other states in supporting the right of individual states to prohibit sanctuary cities within their borders.

The attorney general’s office says this would help enforce federal immigration laws and give law enforcement the tools needed to identify drug offenders who enter the country illegally.

The legal brief was filed along with attorney general in West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma.