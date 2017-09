AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Ironman Augusta race kicks off this weekend but the river needs some work, especially after Tropical Storm Irma swept through the area.

The Savannah Riverkeeper will be hosting a river cleanup event Friday, Sept. 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They are asking volunteers to come out and help pick up some of the trash and debris on the 9th and 10th Street bulkheads