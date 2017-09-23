Aiken Mayor request amendment of 2017-2018 Hospitality Tax budget to promote economic activity and tourism

CITY OF AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken city leaders may have set next year’s budget, but amendments are already in the works.

On Monday, at the request of Mayor Rick Osbon city council will hear a proposal to adjust the Hospitality Tax budget.

The proposed amendment will help promote economic activity and tourism for the city.

The request includes $100,000 dollars for entryway enhancements, $100,000 dollars for parkway improvements and $60,000 dollars to be split between 3 local museums.

In the future, request like these will only be considered during budget preparation time.

