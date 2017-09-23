Aiken’s Engineering staff recommends Edgefield contractor to complete Newberry St. infrastructure repairs

Related Coverage Bidding opens for first phase of City of Aiken infrastructure repairs

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s Engineering staff has recommended an Edgefield contractor to complete the Newberry Street infrastructure repairs.

Bidding for the $400,000 dollar project opened in August.

Tri-Star Contractors came in as the lowest bidder, at $368,950 dollars, to complete the first phase of the storm water utility improvements downtown.

On Monday, council will vote to approve the use of the capital project sales tax to fund the repairs.

Work on the infrastructure must be complete, before the city can move forward with the downtown redevelopment project.

