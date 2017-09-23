Delta Airlines files lawsuit to shutdown website posing as them to customers making arrangements for pets to fly

By Published:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Delta Airlines is suing a website who is scamming people who are flying with their pets.

Delta Airlines says the website tricks people into thinking they are dealing with Delta, when people go to make arrangements for their pets to fly on jets.

The federal lawsuits, filed Thursday in Georgia, claims DeltaPetTransit.com uses Delta logos and pictures, and has no right to its trademarks.

Delta says the site solicits pet shipment payments, while posing as them to customers, and offers no services.

It’s unknown who operates the site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s