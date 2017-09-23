Delta Airlines files lawsuit to shutdown website posing as them to customers making arrangements for pets to fly

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Delta Airlines is suing a website who is scamming people who are flying with their pets.

Delta Airlines says the website tricks people into thinking they are dealing with Delta, when people go to make arrangements for their pets to fly on jets.

The federal lawsuits, filed Thursday in Georgia, claims DeltaPetTransit.com uses Delta logos and pictures, and has no right to its trademarks.

Delta says the site solicits pet shipment payments, while posing as them to customers, and offers no services.

It’s unknown who operates the site.