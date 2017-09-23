FFN: Week 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week six of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Harlem 49, Butler 14
  • Josey 12, Glenn Hills 18
  • Jefferson County 62, Westside 6
  • Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 0
  • Grovetown 29, ARC 0
  • Stratford Academy 24, Lincoln County 13
  • Tattnall Square Academy 35, Washington-Wilkes 30
  • Hancock Central 0, Hephzibah 35
  • Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • Strom Thurmond 21, North Augusta 34
  • Fox Creek 26, Midland Valley 20
  • Blackville-Hilda 0, Wagener-Salley 28
  • Allendale-Fairfax 12, McCormick 28
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta 7, Williston-Elko 21

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Screven County 49, Laney 0
  • Gatewood 34, Augusta Prep 8

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • North Augusta band

