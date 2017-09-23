FFN: Week 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week six of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Harlem 49, Butler 14
- Josey 12, Glenn Hills 18
- Jefferson County 62, Westside 6
- Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 0
- Grovetown 29, ARC 0
- Stratford Academy 24, Lincoln County 13
- Tattnall Square Academy 35, Washington-Wilkes 30
- Hancock Central 0, Hephzibah 35
- Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- Strom Thurmond 21, North Augusta 34
- Fox Creek 26, Midland Valley 20
- Blackville-Hilda 0, Wagener-Salley 28
- Allendale-Fairfax 12, McCormick 28
- Ridge Spring-Monetta 7, Williston-Elko 21
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Screven County 49, Laney 0
- Gatewood 34, Augusta Prep 8
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- North Augusta band