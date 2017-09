AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Greenbrier only dropped one set in five matches en route to winning the 21st annual Augusta Prep Fall Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

Senior outside hitter Sydney Blakeney led Greenbrier with a match-high 11 kills as the Wolfpack (37-2) defeated Grovetown (22-15) 25-21, 25-22 in the championship match.