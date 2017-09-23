Grovetown Public Safety looking for missing 74-year-old man

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Public Safety is looking for a missing 74-year-old man.

Investigators say William Laymon was traveling to the Georgia from South Dakota.

Laymon was last spotted at the KJ’s/IGA Market on Wrightsboro Road on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

The 74-year-old made a phone call to his son at the customer service desk to let him know that he had arrived.

It is believed that Laymon left the store, before his son got there, and hasn’t been seen since.

Laymon was wearing a blue and white striped shirt and khaki pants.

He is driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with a South Dakota license plate.

If you have any information please call Grovetown Public Safety at 706-863-1212.

