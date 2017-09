Waynesboro, G.A. (WJBF)- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department are investigating a shooting death.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near the Magnolia Acres apartments.Police were called to the area, when a 35-year-old man was found shot several times.The victim was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead at arrival.

Shortly after, officers took another man into custody at a nearby convenience store.

The suspect, nor the victim have been identified just yet.The shooting is still under investigation.