Georgia jumps to No. 7, Clemson remains at No. 2 in latest AP poll

Georgia running back Nick Chubb breaks away to score a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP

No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 TCU jumped into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season and Florida State dropped all the way out of the rankings for the first time since 2011 after starting 0-2.

Alabama remained No. 1 and won back some of the support it lost last week to No. 2 Clemson. The Crimson Tide received 52 first-place votes Sunday, up seven from last week, after beating Vanderbilt 59-0 on Saturday.

Clemson received eight first-place votes, down seven from last week, after taking more than three quarters to pull away from Boston College. No. 3 Oklahoma got the remaining first-place vote.

Penn State held at No. 4. Southern California was No. 5, followed by Pac-12 rival Washington.

Georgia followed Michigan, TCU and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10.

