Schauffele wins Tour Championship, Thomas takes FedEx Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Xander Schauffele ended his rookie season by winning the TOUR Championship. Justin Thomas ended the best season with the FedExCup.

Schauffele, a 23-year-old from San Diego who was worried about keeping his PGA TOUR card just over three months ago, swirled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for a 2-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Thomas.

He became the first PGA TOUR rookie to win the TOUR Championship since it began in 1987.

Thomas never had more reason to celebrate finishing second. He capped off a season of five victories, including his first major at the PGA Championship, by claiming the FedExCup and the $10 million bonus.

It was the first time in eight years that two players celebrated at East Lake. Tiger Woods won the FedExCup and Phil Mickelson won the TOUR Championship in 2009.

The surprise guest to the party was Schauffele.

“It’s been a wild ride,” he said.

It began with a tie for fifth in his U.S. Open debut, and he followed that a month later by winning the Greenbrier Classic. He wouldn’t even have been at the TOUR Championship until he played his final six holes in 6-under par last week at Conway Farms to get into the top 30 in the FedExCup.

And then he played like he belonged on such a big stage, especially on the back nine.

Starting on the par-3 11th hole, he one-putted four straight greens from outside six feet — one of them for birdie, the rest for pars, all of them clutch. Thomas caught up with birdies on the 16th and 17th, but the PGA champion missed the fairway on the 567-yard closing hole and couldn’t reach the green in two. His 25-foot birdie putt snapped off to the left just in front of the cup.

Schauffele saved par from right of the 17th green for the fourth time on the back nine, and then smashed a 347-yard tee shot on the 18th that left him an approach just short of the green. He putted that up to three feet and then nearly missed. The ball hit the left edge and swirled 270 degrees before dropping in the front.

But it was enough to finish at 12-under 268, a victory worth $3.75 million, $2 million of that for finishing third in the FedExCup. He also moved to No. 32 in the world.