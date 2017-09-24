Thousands gear up for IRONMAN competition; road blocks and detours already set up for drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- Thousands have made their way to downtown Augusta, Sunday morning, to compete in the IRONMAN competition.

Athletes are starting their day with a swim down the Savannah River.

Then, they will bike 56 miles throughout Georgia and South Carolina, ending the race with a 13 mile run through downtown Augusta.

The entire route is expected to take at least 3 hours.

NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams will be talking with racers as they cross the finish line.

Williams will have that story Sunday night on NewsChannel 6 at 6pm and 11pm.

Roads are already shutdown for the big event.

The westbound lane of Broad Street, between 8th and 9th Streets is shut down.

Expect detours at the ramps from Gordon Highway to Broad and Bay streets.

The 5th street bridge will be closed from 6 a-m to 10 a-m, Sunday.