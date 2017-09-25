Columbia County launches online tool showcasing public works projects

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Road construction continues to be a hot topic of conversation among commuters in Columbia County, GA.

A new addition to the county website called “Columbia County Works”  has been created to help answer the questions of people who live in Columbia County or travel through on a daily basis.

The function of the tool, which operates alongside the county’s GIS mapping service, allows the public to look in depth at current projects in the county.

Road construction projects and the current funding and time line of the projects can be found by clicking the map and the corresponding tab.

Some of the publicly funded projects included in the online application besides road construction include storm water and future projects that include those projects being funded by the General Obligation bond passed by voters.

You can visit the website here: http://columbiagagis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist/index.html?appid=43f076a2e1274352a43a61818f6d19ea

