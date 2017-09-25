Columbia County pizza scam making rounds online

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a scam warning to share.

According to their Facebook page, consumers are opening an app or website that claims to refer users to deals at local pizza places.

Then, when you order through the third party, operators are ordering using stolen credit card numbers, most likely obtained through data breaches.

The app or website then asks the user to refer friends to the site.

Be on the look out for apps like Pizza Mania, and websites like pizzalove.me.pn .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s