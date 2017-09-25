Columbia County pizza scam making rounds online

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a scam warning to share.

According to their Facebook page, consumers are opening an app or website that claims to refer users to deals at local pizza places.

Then, when you order through the third party, operators are ordering using stolen credit card numbers, most likely obtained through data breaches.

The app or website then asks the user to refer friends to the site.

Be on the look out for apps like Pizza Mania, and websites like pizzalove.me.pn .