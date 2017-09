AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF)- Over 300 soldiers will arrive to Fort Gordon from Camp Arifijan Kuwait. The 67th Signal Battalion spent nine months of providing communication support to telecommunication facilities throughout the Middle East. The ceremony will take place on Monday Sept. 25th at 12 p.m. Soldiers will be greeted by members of their family and fellow soldiers. The welcome home ceremony will be located inside of the Cyber fitness center.

