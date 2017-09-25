Kitten rescued from fender of truck in SC

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A kitten is safe in a new home today after hitching a ride in the fender of a truck.
Easley Fire Department says a man was driving down the road and heard the kitten.
He pulled into the fire department and they were able to disassemble part of the truck to get the kitten out.
They say the kitten was a stray that got into the truck while he was at work.
He know has a new home with Lexus Smith. She says they have named the lucky kitten “Ashes.”
WSPA SC kitten rescue
WSPA SC kitten rescue x
