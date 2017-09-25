Project Access to address commissioners

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A long running health care program will be making its case to Augusta Commissioners.

Project Access is facing a 90 percent cut in funding from the city under a proposal that would cap contributions to outside agencies at 25 thousand dollars a year.

Project Access says they’ve helped thousands of patients since the program started more than 15 years ago, and officials say it’s not a true outside agency.

“It’s actually a county commission  program it’s not an outside program that’s being underwritten by a grant so our expenses are such that we couldn’t possibly survive on 25 thousand,” says Doctor Terrence Cook of Project Access.

The commission Finance Committee is scheduled to debate the cap on Tuesday, under the proposal at Augusta History and Lucy Craft Laney Museums  and Arts Council would be exempt from the cap.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s