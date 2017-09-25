Project Access to address commissioners

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A long running health care program will be making its case to Augusta Commissioners.

Project Access is facing a 90 percent cut in funding from the city under a proposal that would cap contributions to outside agencies at 25 thousand dollars a year.

Project Access says they’ve helped thousands of patients since the program started more than 15 years ago, and officials say it’s not a true outside agency.

“It’s actually a county commission program it’s not an outside program that’s being underwritten by a grant so our expenses are such that we couldn’t possibly survive on 25 thousand,” says Doctor Terrence Cook of Project Access.

The commission Finance Committee is scheduled to debate the cap on Tuesday, under the proposal at Augusta History and Lucy Craft Laney Museums and Arts Council would be exempt from the cap.