SC Hospitals Taking in Patients Evacuated From Hurricane Maria

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina Hospitals will receive evacuated patients from islands damaged by Hurricane Maria.

National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) officials tell ABC Columbia News that they found out the news Sunday and prepared for 100 critical patients.

An unknown number of patients is being flown to Columbia from the Caribbean on Monday as well, according to NDMS.

The US Department of Defense’s Federal Coordination Center and the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Incident Management Team are coordinating the effort.

NDMS assists in the coordination of federal, State, local, non-profit and medical emergency resources to help with evacuees.

“Larger than the community, I’d say South Carolina has a lot to be proud of right now,” Colonel Eric S. Edwards, Director of NMDS Columbia said. “I mean if they only could have witnessed the operation that has unfolded over the last 24 hours. I think this is just the start. They’d be absolutely amazed and proud of everybody that has given their time and effort in this cause.

Eleven regional hospitals and health care facilities in the state are on standby for Monday’s evacuees.