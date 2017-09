AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a job, AccuStaff is hosting a two-day hiring fair.

The organization is hiring for various positions at manufacturers across the CSRA.

Some include fork lift operators, assemblers and material handlers.

Today’s event is from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Accustaff offices on Perimeter Parkway in Augusta.

Tomorrow it’s from 9 am to 1 pm.