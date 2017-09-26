Commissioner wants to save Project Access

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A long standing community health program makes its pitch to Augusta city leaders.

Project Access has been providing health care to thousands of low income residents for more than 16 years.

It’s current budget is 260 thousand dollars, but a proposal before city leaders would cap payments to most non government agencies at 25 thousand dollars,

City leaders say the program can’t continue with a 90 percent cut to it’s budget.

I think we have to understand history on this issue I think we have to understand that the commission created this and hopefully we can get it fully restored or at least close to fully restored,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

How about 25 thousand? that’s not acceptable?”

Not acceptable for what they do,” said Frantom.

: A commission committee voted to send the proposal to put the cap on outside agencies to the full commission without a recommendation.