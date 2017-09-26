Football season is here and doctors discuss concussions

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Football season is here an according to doctors so are major concussion injuries. According to statistics, 1 in 5 high school athletes will sustain a concussion during the season.

“Concussions are called a mild traumatic brain injury that result from direct or indirect blows to the head,” said Johnathan Howard, Athletic Trainer.

“…that produces symptoms that include headaches, nausea, sometimes vomiting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, sleepiness, confusion,” said Julie Dennard, ER Doctor at Doctors Hospital.

When an athlete takes a hard hit, athletic trainer johnathan howard says the way they’re moving on the field can be the number one way to determine if a player is dealing with the trauma of a concussion.

“Their equipment is always checked and maintained by us everyday making sure is its something not right we’re getting that fixed and the coaches have their guideline on the amount of contact they have have in practices,” said Johnathan Howard, Athletic Trainer.

Experts strongly advise that parents be observant of their children of the symptoms provided- even when the game is over and the player is back at home . And to know that the players health comes first before anything else.

“You know they wanna down play the impact or the severity of the headache or injury or they wanna finish the game but that’s actually the most important thing is to not go right back into the game that day and to get checked before they go back a play,” said Julie Dennard, ER Doctor at Doctors Hospital.

"You know you may think it's a little thing and try and not say something for a day or two but its always better to let somebody know right away that way we can take a look and somebody can take a look at that and make sure that it is just nothing and that way you can go back safely and soundly to what you're doing," said Julie Dennard, ER Doctor at Doctors Hospital.

Athletic trainers are saying that technology is the way of the future and research is being done for certain apps on your phone that can actually check to see if a player is facing a level of concussion.