Riverwalk enhancements slowly move forward

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some long awaited improvements at Riverwalk are nearing a reality

A year and a half ago the Downtown Development Authority announced plans to enhance the popular park.

There would be two large gateway entrances with the the word Riverwalk in lights, at eighth, and ninth streets as well as six large shade areas to block the sun for those visiting the park,

DDA officials say the design are ready to move forward.

“The next step would be too go to final construction documents and enter procurement we’re ready to complete this,” said Margaret Woodard of the DDA

The total cost for the gateways and shade areas would run about one point two million dollars, The DDA has sales tax money approved by the voters for the project.