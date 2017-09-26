SC Lt. Gov. and Lower Savannah Council of Governments awards Aiken $500K for Eustis Park Senior Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor stopped in Aiken to award city leaders a check towards the construction of a new community center.

“This facility is a long-awaited effort for us,” said city councilwoman Lessie Price.

On Tuesday, the wait was finally over.

Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant along with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments presented city leaders with a $500,000 dollar grant for the planned Eustis Park Senior Center.

The $5 million dollar multi-use facility will not only serve the city’s aging population, but it will also give young people a safe environment to hang out at.

“That’s probably the most exciting part of their goal, because we do see with electronics and social media there tends to be a disconnect that’s unfortunate, between young people and seniors. This might bridge that gap and fill that,” Bryant told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Price says the nearby tennis courts, basketball courts and outdoor space add to the community centers attraction.

So choosing Edgefield Avenue as the location was a no brainer.

“Largely because of the park and we have a seniors facility, an affordable senior facility, that adjoins this property.” Price told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Yoga, bingo, a walking track and even health services, are just some of the things that will be available at the center.

When you look at the big picture, the Lieutenant Governor says it’s going to save taxpayers money.

“Seniors want to stay in their homes as long as they can and families want them home, as long as they can.” Bryant said. “Little grants like this, help seniors stay at home longer which is good for everybody. It’s also good for the taxpayer, because these little grants, for these small centers, can serve thousands of seniors for the cost of assisted living and skilled nursing care.”

The groundbreaking for the center is going to take place before the end of the year.

The majority of the center will be funded by Capital Project Sales Tax.

