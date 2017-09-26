Taco Bell possibly replacing bowling alley in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A new fast food restaurant could be built near Aiken’s most dangerous intersection.

Site plans for a Taco Bell on Whiskey Road and Doughtery Road were presented to city council on Monday.

Strikehouse Bowling Alley is currently located on the property.

City council’s major concern is the traffic flow at the intersection.

NewsChannel 6 has learned there will be no left turns onto Whiskey Road, out of the restaurant.

The proposal will go before council again at the next meeting in October.

It must pass 2 readings to be approved.