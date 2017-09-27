Augusta adding up costs from Irma evacuees

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s Fire Chief says the city is the gold standard when it comes to housing evacuees from hurricanes.

For the second time in two years Augusta has played host to evacuees from the coast.

Chief Chris James says 23 hundred Chatham County evacuees were shelters in Augusta.

Numerous city departments and agencies helped in the effort along with hundreds of volunteers.

Chief Chris James says it’s unlikely the city will qualify for state disaster relief so it will be submitting its bills to Chatham County.’

“As far as getting reimbursed from the federal government based on trees down and debris I don’t think we’ll have enough to do that on this incident so The other departments will have up until Friday to still get us their overtime and other issues so we can submit those to Chatham,” said Chief James.

Back in April Augusta was reimbursed for Sheltering evacuees from Hurricane Mathew in 2016. The city collected just over 460 thousand dollars.