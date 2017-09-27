Augusta ready to create retail business recruiter

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Kathleen Jackson has lived in south Augusta for seven years, last year she saw her Kroger grocery store close, and she feels it’s past time new stores started opening on her side of town.

“They should this has been ignored far too long we live over here we don’t want to go way over to Evans or Martinez or whatever just to get a nice steak,” said Jackson.

An Augusta Commission Committee is taking a major step to make that happen.

Approving an agreement with the Economic Development Authority to create a retail and commercial development project it’s goal bring in new businesses to under-served areas of the city.

“People want restaurants, they want other businesses I’ve heard flower shops we’ve heard many things but you know what the key here is citizens want a place to spend money in their own county,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Under the agreement the city will be spending its money on the project, with the exact costs not set in stone the agreement says salaries will run between 60 and 150 thousand dollars, and another 10 thousand to 100 thousand dollars to pay for what’s called economic development activity, the grand total could be 250 thousand dollars a year.

“250 Grand based on up to 150 for salaries then the operating funds up to 100 thousand I think those discussions probably should have happened a little bit better because it does seem a little bit open ended,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“If you’re going to do a project you need to do the project and fund it properly to make it successful,” said Commissioner Sias.

The full commission scheduled to vote on creating the program next week, the office will be run out of the Economic Development Authority, and that had some suggesting the city wait before moving forward f now because Authority Executive Director Walter Sprouse to retiring the end of the year.