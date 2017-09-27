Body found in Lake Thurmond

McDuffie County, GA (WJBF) – A body was found floating in Lake Thurmond Wednesday morning in McDuffie County, Georgia.

Deputies with the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a Coroner are reportedly at the scene.

Authorities say a body was discovered floating in the water by a fisherman at Big Heart Boat Ramp near Russell Landing.

Deputies have identified him as 82-year-old David Leo Pitstich of McDuffie County.

The body had no visible trauma.

No foul play is suspected.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene.

More on this developing story as information becomes available.