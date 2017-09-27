Clemson to host Georgia in first baseball game at North Augusta’s SRP Park

The Augusta GreenJackets announced Wednesday that Clemson and Georgia will play in the inaugural baseball game at SRP Park in North Augusta on April 10, 2018. Below is the press release from the GreenJackets:

AUGUSTA, GA: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in partnership with Clemson University, are excited to announce that on Tuesday, April 10th, Clemson University will host the University of Georgia for the inaugural baseball event at SRP Park with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

“We are very excited to help North Augusta open their new ballpark. We are committed to getting our team in front of as many Clemson people throughout the state as we can, and hope the Clemson folks in the CSRA are as excited as we are that we’ll be playing in North Augusta this April,” said Clemson Head Baseball Coach Monte Lee.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Clemson University to bring an event of this magnitude to kick off our inaugural season,” stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. “SRP Park is becoming an entertainment destination and this is one example of the exciting events we have coming to North Augusta.”

More information on ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be released later.