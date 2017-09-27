Failed nuclear project at VC Summer in S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – State police have opened a probe into possible criminal activity after the failed nuclear project at VC Summer in South Carolina.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and other lawmakers requested the investigation.

Earlier this summer, South Carolina Electric and Gas and Santee Cooper stopped construction of two new nuclear reactors.

Palmetto State Residents have poured billions into the failed project through electric bills.

Customers voiced their concerns at a hearing yesterday in Columbia.