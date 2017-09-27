JENNIE: SEPVA Bass Tournament Oct. 13-15

AUGUSTA, Ga.–

The 21st annual Southeastern Bass tournament is one stop on the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Bass Trail– the only fishing trail in the nation for people with disabilities. Register here: http://www.southeasternpva.org/

All donations are used to assist in off-setting the cost of hosting this worthwhile event.



Make donations to:

SEPVA, Inc.

4010 Deans Bridge Road

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Note: Bass Tournament

Executive Director Jennifer Windham explains that volunteers are an important part of our organization, and it would be difficult to exist without them. For more infomation call (706)796-6301.

The Southeastern Paralyzed Veterans of America, Inc. is one of 34 chapters of the Washington D.C. based Paralyzed Veterans of America.

SEPVA has been assisting veterans with spinal cord injuries or disease, to include Multiple Sclerosis and ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, since 1962.