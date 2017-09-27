JENNIE: Spooky thriller just right for Halloween dinner theatre

TELEVISION PARK–

The October performance at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre is perfect for Halloween! The classic thriller by Peter Colley, I’ll Be Back Before Midnight, will be playing October 6th & 7th, 3th & 14th and 19th, 20th & 21st.

Directed by Steve Walpert, the production features Karen Brotherton, Ed Janostack, Mary Mary Beachum, and Tommy Cooper.

Doors open at 6pm, dinner is at 6:45pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets: Civilians: $53, Seniors (65 & over), Retirees, DA Civilians, Active-Duty E7 & above: $50, Active-Duty E6 & below, Students with ID: $40, Coffee & Dessert: $35 | Show only: $28

For reservations, call 706-793-8552.

THE STORY: Jan is a young wife recovering from a nervous disorder. She and her husband rent a remote cabin from an odd farmer who delights in telling gruesome ghost stories. Then the husband’s strange sister arrives, and all manner of frightening events occur. What happens to fragile Jan as bodies appear and disappear give this classic thriller its tremendously frightening impact.